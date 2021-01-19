LETTER: Look up from your phone, think for yourself

Look up from your phone and think

for yourself

As the breathtaking colors of the morning sunrise spread across the sky, I sat in awe of the beauty outside my window. One lone bird sang his morning song, adding to the joy of the moment.

I thought of our country, the United States of America, and I mourn for what we have lost. As a society, we have allowed the contents from the small screen of a technology device to dictate our thoughts and beliefs. We follow the beliefs of people and organizations we don’t know over common sense and truth.

There’s not a minute that goes by that some of us don’t check our phones to see the latest on whatever social media or news organization we follow. We have allowed one small piece of technology to rule our hearts and minds.

Try to imagine what we could see if we looked up instead of down. What if we chose to see the beauty all around us instead of the ugliness spreading through our phones?

What if by looking up we opened our eyes to the miracle of each one of us and chose to heal instead of hate?

What if by looking up we could see the magnificence of our history and the hope of our future?