Letter: Looking forward to a tasty chickpea salad

Looking forward to making a tasty chickpea salad

Thank you for the Cucumber Salad recipe in “A popular pulse.” I thought I would add a touch of creativity to the homemade cucumber salad that I will do for a light meal.

After reading the recipe, I will substitute green scallions for the red onion and diced green peppers for the Peppadew peppers to add these fresh ingredients to my healthy dish.

As I add the chickpeas, I will try to wash off as much sodium as I can. I’ll look for cans of chickpeas with the least amount of sodium.

I just enjoy the crunchy taste of chickpeas and the excellent sources of protein and the rest of the good healthy fats in this tasty legume. I am off to the grocery to purchase healthy ingredients to make a healthy salad to celebrate. The healthier the better!

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford