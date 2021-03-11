LETTER: Lots more road renaming needs to be done

Lots more road renaming needs to be done
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Virginia led all states by removing 71 Confederate monuments and symbols in 2020. The state with the next highest number was North Carolina with 24.
Among the most notable Confederate symbols removed in Virginia last year were:
Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond;
J.E.B. Stuart Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond;
Silent Sentinel statue of a Confederate soldier in Leesburg;
Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield renamed John R. Lewis High School.
We can also add the huge Confederate flag that flew over Interstate 95 near the Truslow overpass that came down recently.
Next on the list is renaming Jefferson Davis Highway. The Virginia Senate passed a bill that calls for the removal of Jefferson Davis’ name from any section of U.S. 1 named after the president of the Confederacy. That includes the portion of Route 1 that passes through Stafford County.
Stafford County has 40 other street, road and highway names that might be Confederate related. There are some that are obvious and should absolutely be changed. Those include: Confederate Way, Plantation Lane, Stonewall Drive and Lee Court.
The others have names that need to be researched. For instance, is Early Court named for Lt. Gen. Jubal Early, a Confederate general from Virginia who led the Confederate army in the Valley Campaigns of 1864? If it is, it needs to change.
There are many street names in Virginia still honoring Confederate leaders, and as such, celebrating hate. All streets named for Confederate leaders, and all buildings and military bases named for the Confederacy, are dehumanizing symbols of pain and oppression. They all need to be changed as soon as possible.
Let’s stop glorifying symbols of hate.
Bill Johnson–Miles
Stafford