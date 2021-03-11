LETTER: Lots more road renaming needs to be done

Lots more road renaming needs to be done

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Virginia led all states by removing 71 Confederate monuments and symbols in 2020. The state with the next highest number was North Carolina with 24.

Among the most notable Confederate symbols removed in Virginia last year were:

Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond;

J.E.B. Stuart Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond;

Silent Sentinel statue of a Confederate soldier in Leesburg;

Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield renamed John R. Lewis High School.

We can also add the huge Confederate flag that flew over Interstate 95 near the Truslow overpass that came down recently.

Next on the list is renaming Jefferson Davis Highway. The Virginia Senate passed a bill that calls for the removal of Jefferson Davis’ name from any section of U.S. 1 named after the president of the Confederacy. That includes the portion of Route 1 that passes through Stafford County.