Letter: Love for Johnny Johnson

We have nothing but love for Johnny Johnson

I was in the hospital with my youngest when Jean [Johnson], wife of artist Johnny Johnson, was in the hospital having John Patrick. My youngest is great friends with John Patrick. Yes, we are white, so what?

Who could be scared of Johnny Johnson? Who? My youngest said he loves that man and his family. He said, “I loved going over his house as a kid to play with John Patrick. Throughout school if I ever needed an adult to trust with my life, I would undoubtedly go to Johnny Johnson first. The man is an angel from God. God Bless Johnny Johnson. I remember being at his house with John Patrick as a kid.”

What? My children were proud to know him and be in his class. My youngest enjoyed playing with his children. We all think the world of him, and I had no idea this is what he went through in the beginning. He is just a good friend. I know growing up, color didn’t matter to my parents or me and Bill, my brother. I remember when he took my boys fishing. I feel bad he had that experience.

My parents went to school with all races in Pittsburgh, and race never mattered to us. It is what is in the heart of a person, and Johnny Johnson has a heart of gold.

Our family loves him so. I am so sorry this great man had to go through this.

Alice Lorenzo

Woodford