LETTER: Lower income thresholds on stimulus checks

Lower income thresholds on next stimulus checks

Congress will soon take up legislation on the next round of stimulus checks. The checks being considered will have the same type of income phase-outs as in the CARES Act, with the stimulus check payments reduced for earnings above $75,000 per single person or $150,000 per married couple.

I believe the income limits are far too generous for these income categories. Research has shown that many of these payments were placed in savings and not spent on food, rent and other necessities that many in our underserved communities needed.

Lowering these thresholds will enable more needy taxpayers to receive this benefit at a higher rate than being contemplated, with a significantly better impact on these families and the economy.

Congress should act now to make this happen.

Edward Migliore

Spotsylvania