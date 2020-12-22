LETTER: Lowering grading standards is not the answer

Lowering grading standards is not the answer

The high failure rates in schoolwork around the country is causing much discussion on how to address this critical problem due to COVID. A radio program indicated that several local school boards are considering changing grading standards.

The FLS Dec. 13 Opinion [“Don’t water down academic testing”] states that the Virginia Department of Education is allowing school divisions to use local “performance assessments” in place of SOL testing. It also suggests that school divisions may be tempted to “dumb down” local assessments to report better scores and discourages this temptation.

The only winner if this happens will be school administrators. The losers will be teachers who receive new students unprepared for the rigors of their new grade levels, and worse yet, the very students we are trying to educate.

Students should not be moved on to another grade if they are unprepared to do so.

I fully understand the negative stigma that will likely be attached to this. Countering that will be the loss of self-esteem and continued failures caused by passing unready students on to the next level, where they may not be able to catch up. What will be the lifetime impacts for these students?