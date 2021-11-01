LETTER: LOW'S never-ending referendums

LOW referendums continue too long

As the history of the Lake of the Woods community has shown, if supported by the board of directors, a referendum can run for years.

The latest referendum about referring environmental committee rulings to the board has not passed after two years of extensions. Non-return ballots are treated as “no” votes, so even with all the scare tactics the board couldn’t get this passed.

What is ingrained in the community’s politics is that if the board is for it, they extend and extend it. But when we tried to suppress the percentage increases in our amenities, one and done—no extensions.

I hope this tells the board that the founders of our covenants got it right—a non-vote is a “no” vote.

A majority of the members know that, although the board continues to extend its pro-board referendums.

Dion Pfalzgraf

Locust Grove