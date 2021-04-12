LETTER: Lung cancer is symptomless during critical time

Lung cancer symptomless during critical time
It all started on a Saturday night in January when I ended up in the emergency room on an IV because of horrendous UTI that hit me out of the blue. A CT scan was ordered to check out my bladder. The radiologist noticed a shadowy, spotty-looking area at the bottom of my right lung.
A second CT was ordered and sure enough, it was there again. Next trip was to an oncologist who ordered a lung biopsy. So there they were, a bunch of atypical cells. Maybe cancer, maybe not cancer. Do atypical cells go back to typical? Is this something that will develop over the next 20 years?
I am 72, so the odds of my reaching 92 without cancer are probably on the slim side. I was given options. Despite my brain freeze, I elected to be aggressive and have a VATS surgery performed, and the surgeon sliced out a wedge from my lower right lobe, trying to get good margins and gather some lymph nodes to see if the atypical cells had migrated to them.
The pathology results came back yes to cancer cells and no to any evidence of presence in my lymph nodes.
Why am I writing this letter? Because there were no symptoms. By the time symptoms show up, it could be too late. Having caught this at the beginning stages lets me avoid chemo and radiation. I am now on the five-year cancer watch program.
If only one person takes the extra step to get tested, this letter was worth writing. An article in this newspaper stated a few weeks ago that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., and I believe it is because of its symptomless spread during the very critical time it needs to be detected.
Jimmye Prescott
Spotsylvania