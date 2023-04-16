Parmy Olson stated the obvious, which will be ignored, when she said “Ascribing intelligence to machines gives them undeserved independence from humans, and it abdicates their creators of responsibility for their impact.” ("Artificial intelligence is a giant plagiarism machine," March 30.) It’s interesting to me to see how often the cause of problems being a human factor is ignored or not addressed.

Using machines to sort through the enormous amount of information available is useful in many ways; however, we can’t forget that the information a machine has was entered by a human, and not all humans have good intentions. This comes back to having the critical ability to think and know where your information is coming from. You also have to ascertain what agenda might be behind the developer of the information.