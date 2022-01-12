Letter: Make your neighborhood a community that can weather the next storm

Good neighbors can help us weather storms
In the chaos of this storm, we were given many reminders of how good people can be.
One neighbor used a snowblower to clear his driveway—and a few of his neighbors’. Another used a small dozer to dig out an EMT so she could go to work, then plowed the street and four more driveways.
Two neighbors cleared an elderly neighbor’s driveway, then made a path to her bird feeder so the birds wouldn’t be hungry. Another brought a lonely widow in a cold house into a warmer, albeit powerless, home. Many offered their homes, heat and hot showers to neighbors still waiting for power. That’s what good neighbors do.
We have lost sight of the power of a strong neighborhood. It goes beyond a neighborhood watch and property values. In a good neighborhood, someone will get your kid off the bus when your trip to the dentist runs late. Your neighbor asks about a noise, and it turns out a pipe burst and built an ice rink on your patio. On unexpected school days off, your neighbor invites your kids for a play date while both parents work.
You borrow a cup of flour, share the endless giant zucchini from your garden, and have socially distanced driveway cocktails. Good neighbors can become great friends.
If we bring back our neighborhoods, we can build up our communities.
Join your neighborhood page on social media. Wave as you drive, greet walkers and bicyclists. Strike up conversations about dogs, landscaping, weather.
Ask each other’s names. Go to HOA meetings. Clear the sidewalk.
Be a better neighbor. Make your neighborhood a community that can weather the next storm.
Kelly Sienkowski
Stafford