LETTER: Mama bears will roar on Election Day

Even though Democrats pay lip service to the litany of progressive causes, I find it hard to believe that they are willing to sacrifice their own daughters on the altar of political correctness. It's one thing for them to march and shout their support, but it's another to ask them to put their own children in danger.

I believe that liberals love their children as much as anyone and will fight as hard as anyone to protect them. Specifically, I believe they know in their heart of hearts that it is dangerous for a biological male to don a skirt and enter the sanctum of the girls' bathroom.

Democrats have jumped the shark in believing that liberal moms won't protect their daughters if it means they must go against the party's screed. They made the ultimate miscalculation when they decided to come between all these mama bears and their cubs.

On Nov. 2, I believe we'll all hear the roar of these mama bears whether they're liberal or not!

Ronnie Stevens

Stafford