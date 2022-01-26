Letter: Manchin and Sinema betrayed their president, their party and their country

Manchin, Sinema betrayed president

President Joe Biden came within two votes of the most consequential first year in presidential history since Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.

If taken individually, the parts of the total package were supported by the American public. It decreased drug prices, provided needed money for climate change, pre-k education, child support and many other things, and it was fiscally supportable.

It would, however, require changes in the filibuster rule to get through, something Republicans have been willing to do when it suited their devices. It needed all 50 Democratic senators to vote for it to pass.

Two said no. And then in an encore act of perfidy to their party and the public, they killed the vitally important voting rights legislation. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take yes for an answer as Democrats twisted themselves into a pretzel to find a way to get them to agree. But these two senators decided to stab Biden in the back and kill the hopes of their party for one of the most significant successes in American political history.