LETTER: Many grown-ups need civics lessons

Many grown-ups need civics lessons

If the schoolteacher asks youngsters if they know what free speech and hate speech are, there is a good chance that many would believe that they did. If that same schoolteacher asks what the difference is between a political demonstration and a riot, I believe the students would hesitate in replying.

Indeed, esoteric terms can be tricky in communicating political information.

That being said, how many of us “grown-ups” have read the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? Do we know what the rights in the Bill of Rights are?

Some years back, The Free Lance–Star gave its readership an important lesson in civics. Every so often, articles were written about the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Those articles were informative and interestingly presented.

I could be mistaken, but I think the late opinion editor Paul Akers was the impetus.

Kudos to The Free Lance–Star for those articles about our U.S. Constitution. They were needed then and are certainly needed now.

Brenda Hamilton Hynson

King George