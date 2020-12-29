LETTER: Many have turned blind eye to child abuse

Many have turned blind eye to child abuse

When I learned of the arrest of Spotsylvania Office of Youth Executive Director Ben Nagle’s arrest, I felt shock, anger, and grief for the children he allegedly traumatized—and for the field of helping children that now will have another black eye.

I was in that field for 20 years. But I left this career, for which I had great passion, because of one person who is currently under investigation for behaviors similar to those which sent Nagle to jail.

When I recognized that this person was not acting in the best interest of the children we both served, I started asking questions. Then I got angry. That was the beginning of the end of my career.

I possessed the temerity to challenge this person. For this, I was bullied and threatened, and not quietly. I made informal and formal complaints; I refused to back off because I had integrity and righteousness on my side.

Sadly, neither was enough. The daily stress took its toll on both my professional and personal lives, which were left in shambles.

Many people knew what this person was doing. But despite my ongoing protests, nothing changed. I received zero support or protection from my own organization.