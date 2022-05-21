Letter: Many reasons to join Scouting

Many reasons to join Scouting

Scouts BSA is educational and fun. You learn useful skills that you need in life, from personal management to first aid.

Scouts BSA teaches good leadership skills through different kinds of training and through leadership positions you hold while in the troop, such as senior patrol leader.

Attaining the rank of Eagle is challenging, but it can open up many doors for your future, such as being accepted into the college you want and getting a good job.

There are opportunities for a lot of community service while in Scouts. For example, picking up trash at state parks and helping at community festivals or fundraisers.

You also get to meet so many amazing people, which also helps you to become a better person. Scouts BSA is an outdoor program, so you spend the majority of your time outside.

Beginning in 2018, females were allowed to join troops. A Scout can join at the age of 11, and they age out at 18, but that does not mean you must be done with Scouts; you just can’t make the rank of Eagle once you turn 18.

If your goal is to make the rank of Eagle, it must be done by your 18th birthday.

Once you are 18, you can be an adult leader with a troop, or even a scoutmaster!

I could go on and on about how incredible Scouts BSA has been in my life, but for now, those are just a small list of reasons you should join Scouts BSA!

Yours in scouting,

Cameron Boerner

Troop 199g

Spotsylvania