Letter: Mark Taylor not morally fit to be superintendent

Some people expressed their concerns that new Spotsylvania School Superintendent, Mark Taylor, is not an experienced educator or school system administrator. I agree wholeheartedly with them.

What has yet to be addressed is whether Mark Taylor possesses moral and character traits Spotsylvania parents expect of anyone encountering their children in a government required public-school setting.

Option IV of 8VAC20-23-630 grants the Virginia Board of Education authority to approve superintendent licenses after the VBOE properly vets a candidate.

It seems clear that properly includes vetting social media accounts, including Facebook posts, to determine whether a candidate is morally fit to lead a public school system in Virginia.

The chairman of the VBOE said vetting Facebook and other social media posts is a local school board responsibility, not the VBOE's. The VBOE’s responsibility is to determine whether candidates meet state licensing requirements, implying that moral fitness does not play a role in the VBOE licensing process.

That seems to be a tortured attempt to avoid a fundamental reason the VBOE exists; to protect students.

Do you think the majority of the Spotsylvania County School Board vetted Mark Taylor’s social media and Facebook posts before submitting its recommendation to the VBOE?

Among reasons to deny superintendent licenses is 8VAC-20-23-750, A10. A10 provides overarching reasons to deny a superintendent’s license. It includes evidence of poor morals, poor integrity, poor reputation in the community, substance use and abuse, reputation for violent acts, poor attitude towards teachers and students and other disqualifying character traits.

Spotsylvania parents of public-school students, if you are comfortable that Mark Taylor possesses the moral and character traits you desire in a superintendent, say nothing, and do nothing. If you don’t think he does, I suggest you address your vetting questions to Taylor and the school board at public school board meetings.

Ronald N. Fiske

Spotsylvania