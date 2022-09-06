Letter: Mark Taylor would be a horrible choice for Spotsy schools

Taylor would be a horrible choice for Spotsy

If the Spotsylvania School Board majority was looking for a more unsuitable, inexperienced, and inappropriate candidate to hire for superintendent of the county schools, they could not have found a better one than Mark Taylor.

He is a horrible choice for the county school system. They wasted $25,000 on a job-hunting firm when Kirk Twigg knew he was going to give his buddy the job before he fired Dr. Scott Baker.

Mark Taylor has spent his time tearing down the public school system. One of his posts on his Facebook page said, “The single best thing Americans can do to counter the left wing attack on America is to take their children out of America’s schools.” This is the person that the majority of the Spotsylvania School Board wants to hire? Someone who obviously hates schools. Why in the world would these people hire someone so unsuitable unless their aim was to destroy our school system? Is it any wonder why veteran teachers such as myself have left?

Public schools have been around in our country since 1635. In 1779 Thomas Jefferson proposed “A Bill for the More General Diffusion of Knowledge,” which would fund public schools. These public schools would be for both free boys and girls. If Thomas Jefferson could be so progressive in 1779, why is the School Board majority trying to destroy our schools now?

If it is the governor’s policy to improve education in our state, allowing Mark Taylor a license to become superintendent of Spotsylvania County Schools is very counterintuitive.

Dawn Napper

Spotsylvania