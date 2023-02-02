Concerning the contract dispute between Mary Washington Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross, I know that there are many, many people in this area covered under Anthem Blue Cross, including many retired military and civil service workers and the Stafford school district who will be affected by the potential cancellation of the contract between Mary Washington Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross.

My husband and I moved here six years ago and had to find new doctors, including primary care, cardiologist, gastroenterologist, urologist and nephrologist. Does anyone have any idea how hard it will be to find new doctors for all these specialties?

I worked in the administration department of a hospital in Pennsylvania, and I know that these contract disputes are all about the hospital's bottom line with no regard for how this will affect their patients. For all those affected by this dispute, please join me in asking Mary Washington to put its patients first.

Alice Mullen

Stafford