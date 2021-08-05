LETTER: Mask waiver should assign financial responsibility

Mask waiver should assign financial responsibility

Spotsylvania Public Schools will allow unvaccinated students, teachers and staff to return to school unmasked if they sign a waiver. While I’m hopeful that this does not cause others to become infected, I also hope the waiver protects the county from responsibility for any medical costs that may result.

The average cost of a COVID hospitalization is between $50,000 and $80,000. More serious cases can cost much more. We pay these costs as a society, either through insurance premiums or government taxes.

Perhaps the waiver should include assigning financial responsibility to those who sign up if they are responsible for an illness that requires medical treatment.

Let’s all be as cautious as possible to stop the trend of more infections, hospitalizations and death.

Bob Denue

Spotsylvania