LETTER: Masks show appreciation for health care workers

Masks show

appreciation for health care workers

As a longtime resident of the Fredericksburg area, I want to thank all area health care workers from the bottom of my heart for working tirelessly for all of the long months since the COVID-19 crisis started.

They are working through extraordinarily stressful circumstances to care for the people of this community. They are short-staffed and exhausted. Yet they continue to work day after day because they are true heroes.

Please show them some appreciation any chance you get. One major way to show them respect and appreciation is to wear a mask in public at all times and practice all CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

Thank you, health care workers!

Patty King

Spotsylvania