LETTER: McAuliffe, Democrats are not socialists

A recent letter to the editor inaccurately describes Terry McAuliffe and other Virginia Democrats as having a socialist agenda [“McAuliffe offers divisive rhetoric, recycled socialism,” June 15]. The Virginia Democratic Party is proud to be a diverse, inclusive and progressive party.

As a lifelong Virginian, I can attest to the fact that the values we need to restore are those that include all members, that support a fair wage for all workers, equal justice and affirmative action, and which hold police and courts accountable for their actions.

Also values that choose to look ahead, using science and technology to guide our decisions, systems and programs for the future. We need to do better than worn-out rhetoric and a promised return to the old conservative ways.

We can conserve what is good about Virginia, learn from our past, and build a better and brighter future with Terry McAuliffe by helping all members of the community receive a quality education, medical services, housing support and other programs designed to give them a helping hand.

These programs are not socialist ideas. They are democratic ideals which we should all strive to promote and protect.