LETTER: McAuliffe is a partisan chameleon

Politics has been very good for Terry McAuliffe: he has played his political fund raising talents into elective success. I just wish he were just as good for the citizens of Virginia. But he is not.

He is a chameleon: previously posing as a centrist, he is now endorsing excluding parents from their children's education, packing the courts, and recently renewing his call for gutting the Senate filibuster, a destructive act for minority representation and influence in government.

He weather-vanes to Democratic Party politics, including their no-longer- hidden socialist agenda. Virginia itself is a vehicle of convenience: McAuliffe's roots in this state are tangential. He is here because our neighbor is Washington, D.C.

His fundraising for the Clinton's and DNC leadership fueled his campaigns here in Virginia. His record as governor is at best mediocre in the areas that drive our economy and quality of life the most, particularly education and the business climate.

I guess my biggest concern is that after all of this, I don't know what McAuliffe really stands for or why he is running. His fronting of the Democrat's socialist agenda makes him an effective partisan, but not a great leader for our state.