LETTER: McAuliffe is no friend of law enforcement

Terry McAuliffe is no friend of law enforcement. Mark Herring has never been a supporter of law enforcement either. Neither one has ever met with the State Fraternal Order of Police.

McAuliffe has also refused to meet with the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. The VPBA has a history of endorsing candidates on both sides of the aisle.

But McAuliffe was proud to be endorsed by a radical group that openly supports defunding the police, believes all police officers are white supremacists, and supports abolishing all prisons and ICE. He is all about representing a liberal, progressive socialist agenda.

McAuliffe and Herring support abolishing qualified immunity for law enforcement officers. Qualified immunity is a judicially-created doctrine that shields government officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations—like the right to be free from excessive police force—for money damages under federal law so long as the officials did not violate clearly established law.

This enables government workers to do their jobs without fear of being sued and held criminally responsible for following their training and acting in good faith. It does not exempt a law enforcement officer from being held accountable if they acted in a negligent or criminal manner.