LETTER: McAuliffe offers divisive rhetoric, recycled socialism

McAuliffe offers divisive rhetoric, recycled socialism

One thing you can say about the Democratic socialists, they are loyal to a fault. The Virginia Democratic socialists have nominated Terry McAuliffe as their candidate for governor. I would have thought his one term would have taught them a lesson. Yet they want to recycle the same divisive rhetoric and policies.

McAuliffe offers Virginians more socialist-based programs, more taxes, and a less business- friendly environment. During McAuliffe’s term, the Virginia law enforcement community suffered low pay, equipment shortages and low morale. Under Northam’s watch, the party has managed to sink Virginia to a new low.

Clearly, the Virginia Democratic Party is intolerant of other people’s opinions. Besides their socialist-based platform, they advocate defunding the police and restricting a citizen’s First, Second and Fourth Amendment rights.

Virginia is beginning to look more like New York, California, Chicago and Portland, Ore. But McAuliffe doesn’t care about Virginia or its citizens. He only cares about power and eliminating his political opposition.