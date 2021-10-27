LETTER: McAuliffe's actions contradict his words

McAuliffe’s actions contradict his words
Don’t be fooled by someone’s promises when their actions contradict their words.
Terry McAuliffe has funded his campaign with flashy fundraising events in New York, Las Vegas and in Martha’s Vineyard, with each guest paying between $1,000 to $100K to attend.
He skipped out on a Zoom event with a group that promotes protection of the human rights of people with disabilities because it conflicted with his Las Vegas fundraiser.
McAuliffe has flip-flopped on issues regarding right-to-work, abortion, education and even the “blackface” controversy involving Gov. Ralph Northam. In 2013, he said we were a great right-to-work state and we should never change. But in 2021, he said if a repeal came to his desk as governor, he would sign it. That comment got him over $2 million in campaign contributions from the labor unions.
In 2019, he said Gov. Ralph Northam misspoke with his late-term abortion comments and that no Democrat is for infanticide. Later, he said he would not have vetoed the late-term abortion bill had he been governor.
In September, McAuliffe said he didn’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach. Last week, he said we know good schools depend on involved parents.
He’s repeatedly said critical race theory is a right-wing conspiracy. In 2015, a training program was issued by the Virginia Department of Education encouraging schools to embrace CRT.
In 2014, McAuliffe gave Chinese-owned Lindenburg Industries $1.4 million from the Governors Opportunity Fund to open a plant in Appomattox County. That ended in an FBI investigation when the company and the money disappeared.
McAuliffe has long been involved in shady deals with China. He was named in federal investigations for contributions, a visas-for-sale scheme for foreign investments and buying influence.
As Maya Angelou once said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Lori Lewis
Spotsylvania