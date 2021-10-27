LETTER: McAuliffe's actions contradict his words

McAuliffe’s actions contradict his words

Don’t be fooled by someone’s promises when their actions contradict their words.

Terry McAuliffe has funded his campaign with flashy fundraising events in New York, Las Vegas and in Martha’s Vineyard, with each guest paying between $1,000 to $100K to attend.

He skipped out on a Zoom event with a group that promotes protection of the human rights of people with disabilities because it conflicted with his Las Vegas fundraiser.

McAuliffe has flip-flopped on issues regarding right-to-work, abortion, education and even the “blackface” controversy involving Gov. Ralph Northam. In 2013, he said we were a great right-to-work state and we should never change. But in 2021, he said if a repeal came to his desk as governor, he would sign it. That comment got him over $2 million in campaign contributions from the labor unions.

In 2019, he said Gov. Ralph Northam misspoke with his late-term abortion comments and that no Democrat is for infanticide. Later, he said he would not have vetoed the late-term abortion bill had he been governor.