LETTER: McClellan is best candidate for governor

McClellan is the best candidate for governor

As Virginia emerges from the COVID-19 national emergency and families and small businesses start to rebuild, we need an effective administrator in the governor’s mansion who can roll up her sleeves and get the job done.

Without fanfare, Sen. Jennifer McClellan has spent her career doing just that. That’s why she has my support in the June Democratic primary.

McClellan’s campaign is focused on core kitchen table issues important to most Virginia families, from early childhood education to affordable housing. She promises an historic investment in Virginia’s early childhood education system and increased access to affordable childcare for more than 500,000 Virginia children.

Her plan could not only close the achievement gap by setting a level playing field for all of our children, regardless of socioeconomic status, but make it possible for more parents with young children to enter the workforce without worrying how to afford childcare.