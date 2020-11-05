LETTER: Media censorship is indoctrination

Media censorship

is indoctrination

For over three years, media outlets have reported that our president colluded with Russia to interfere with the 2016 campaign only because he won.

Donald Trump was charged by the media even before the investigation began.

Millions of tax dollars were wasted on The Mueller Report and an obvious failed Democratic coup against Trump has now evolved into full censorship of any negative news against Joe Biden.

The liberal media, including newspapers, Twitter, Facebook and TV news, has refused to even speak or print about the Hunter Biden laptop.

If Biden becomes our president, he has allowed himself to be put in a position of blackmail by China.

The only reference the New York Times and CNN news have made is that it’s a witch hunt, once again blaming interference from Russia.

When do we citizens say enough is enough?

We are witnessing journalists who don’t report the news, but make up

the news.