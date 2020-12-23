LETTER: Media, Dems' double standard is obvious

Media, Democrats’ double standard

is obvious

A double standard by the media definitely exists. The lack of interest in the Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Chinese spy story is deafening. This is an indication of the corruption and power-hungry reach of the Democratic Party.

It appears they do not feel obligated to Americans to protect this country from foreign threats. They definitely do not seem to care about China’s threat, viewing it instead as a foreign policy challenge.

This double standard is infuriating, corrupt and disgusting. As Americans, we must demand a stop to journalistic pandering. We must demand answers from Swalwell. However, I feel that the left-wing media has no interest in even asking them.

We know the Democrats themselves have no interest in asking questions. Case in point: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. Where is her concern? To get elected, she gave Virginians empty promises.

We should also be concerned about what information was passed from the House Intelligence Committee to Swalwell’s office, and to Fang Fang, his Chinese lover. This is a serious breach of U.S. security.