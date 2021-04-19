LETTER: Media pushes radical narrative, not the truth

Media pushes radical narrative, not the truth

I’m pretty sure I speak for millions when I say that Americans are tired of living in a world where the narrative is more important than the truth. Facts don’t matter, only whether or not it fits into the agenda that the radicals want to push.

I seem to remember a few years ago when a young Catholic boy was vilified for weeks on the news and social media because he wore a Trump hat and smirked at a Native American. The media didn’t print the truth, and allowed the world to hate on the boy. When the truth was revealed, CNN and the New Yok Times were out imillions of dollars.

That was as it should be, but it never ends. They are relentless.

In the last few weeks, there have been multiple shootings and terrorist attacks, but once the suspects are known to not be white, the story dies away faster than a speeding bullet.

Why? Are people not terrorists if they don’t have white skin? We know that isn’t true. We also know that the radicals, using media propaganda, have an agenda to disarm the law-abiding citizens in this country.