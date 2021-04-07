LETTER: Media should stop covering mass shootings

Media should stop covering mass shootings

I believe the collective media has culpability in mass shootings. They give each shooter sufficient coverage and notoriety to embolden the next, and the next.

While the First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press,” it does not relieve the press of being socially responsible.

Just once, instead of broadcasting a shooter’s picture and life story to the world, which is exactly what they seek, I’d like to see the major news organizations make the below statement:

“Today, there was a mass shooting in (location). It is the policy of this organization not to publicize details of the tragic event in hopes of muting the often-sought attention by these disturbed individuals. By severely limiting the detailed reporting of these shootings, we hope to prevent, to the greatest extent possible, more shootings. If we deprive any individuals from even negative notoriety and perceived fame, we hope that that will serve as our contribution to lessoning the frequency and occurrences of mass shootings. In the spirit of freedom of speech/freedom of information, should you desire additional information, visit our website or contact the appropriate local authorities.”