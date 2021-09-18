LETTER: Members orchestrated School Board chaos

Members orchestrated School Board chaos

The Bible says that anyone who listens to God’s word and does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in the mirror and afterward forgets what he looks like (James 1:23).

Mr. Rabih Abuismail, who represents the Courtland District on the Spotsylvania School Board, needs to look in the mirror carefully. His behavior, as well as that of his compadre, Mr. Kirk Twigg, at the recent special meeting was abysmal.

As a former employee of Spotsy schools for more than 30 years, I have never seen behavior like theirs during a board meeting. It was a disgrace and embarrassment to watch them encourage the crowd they obviously solicited to interrupt the chairperson continuously while board members were trying to review mask procedures.

As Chairperson Dawn Shelley tried to explain many times, public comment was not on the agenda, and parents had already spoken at previous meetings, so why grandstand for the camera and act in such an atrocious manner?

Seldom is public comment allowed at special meetings. Similar meetings occur with both the School Board and Board of Supervisors, and public comment is not on the agenda.