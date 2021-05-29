LETTER: Memorial Day is time to honor the fallen

Memorial Day is time to honor fallen

Memorial Day honors the ones that we have lost serving our great and brave country, the United States of America.

There are more than 100 special military cemeteries in the U.S. and around the world. The best known one is Arlington National Cemetery , where there are 400,000-plus service members and their families from every American war.

The most solemn and dignified area at the cemetery is the Tomb of the Unknown, a tribute to the many Americans who lost their lives for our freedom. There is one soldier from World War I, one from World War II, and one from the Korean War.

There is a tomb for a soldier from the Vietnam War, but it is empty since the airman’s remains were identified and later removed. The sentinel guards must complete full training to guard the Tomb of the Unknown and all around the cemetery.

There is so much history about Memorial Day at your local library and also online. It is fascinating to read and learn more. My husband’s father, my father-in-law, who was a good and friendly man, is buried in Santa Fe, N.M. in the veterans cemetery there. He served in the Unites States Air Force.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford