Letter: Meritocracy despite equal opportunity

Meritocracy despite equal opportunity

After reading Rick Pullen’s rebuttal “Meritocracy requires equal opportunity” [May 5], it saddens me that so many people believe government should be in the business of picking winners and losers.

What should be offensive is consideration of immutable characteristics such as race or sex in any job application. Placing race or sex as a criteria for employment is the very definition of racism or sexism.

As Mark Twain popularized, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Accepting the proffered statistics of ‘Today, nearly 60% of all college graduates are women’ and ‘they (women) make up only 15% of CEOs in Fortune 500 companies’ is a straw man argument.

Degrees held in fine arts, philosophy, environmental science or a music major are not conducive to Fortune 500 companies, but they do make up a large portion of degrees held. It also doesn’t account for degreed women who choose family over a career outside the home.

Just as a great worker may have no gift or desire for management, great athletes may have no gift for management or leadership roles.

So yes, All-Pros and Super Bowl winners may not be qualified to coach. Professional sports athletes have a notoriously short playing career due to injuries or younger players rising to replace them. Professional coaching positions shouldn’t be augmented by slots for beloved former stars.

The NCAA has done a good job framing a success as receiving a degree rather than receiving the education necessary to get a job. The result is a focus on eligibility rather than education. Many stars are academically unable to coach at a professional or college Division I level, and suggesting race as a determinant violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, despite what SCOTUS believed in University of California v. Bakke.

Jeffrey Gilmartin

Stafford