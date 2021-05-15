LETTER: Micah team' exemplifies a life of service

Micah team exemplifies a life of service
As I read “Word on the Street: Experiencing the miracle of the kingdom” by Meghann Cotter [May 8], one sentence deeply resonated with me: “So I plopped down on the curb and decided to make him a friend.”
I was equally dumbfounded and in awe of the simplicity of this statement, and the impact of a small selfless act in the story that unfolded about a neighbor in need.
How does Meghann see the needs, struggles and frailties of others and spring into action, I also wondered, rather than focus on her own list of things to accomplish?
At first glance, perhaps the easy answer might be that she is the executive director of Micah Ministries and it is her professional default to make those who are suffering her priority. But upon further thought, it struck me that perhaps she and her team live a life of true service without questioning the timing, situation or impact to their personal lives.
Meghann and her Micah ministry team are the angels who hear the whisper of Jesus calling them into action, and it is audacious and bold. It is remarkable to witness their unwavering commitment to those in need in our community. They operate daily with selfless, laser-focused, creative, empathetic and non-judgmental assistance despite constant local, national and global challenges.
They help one person at a time and at the place they are on their life’s journey.
Perhaps the legacy of this last year can be a testament to a life of service to others in greater need, as we, too, can all take the time to listen and act as all of the Micah ministry angels consistently do.
A wise man once told me, “We are all called to take care of one another.” I am listening, inspired and hopeful.
Jane Rodriguez
Spotsylvania