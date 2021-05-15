LETTER: Micah team' exemplifies a life of service

Micah team exemplifies a life of service

As I read “Word on the Street: Experiencing the miracle of the kingdom” by Meghann Cotter [May 8], one sentence deeply resonated with me: “So I plopped down on the curb and decided to make him a friend.”

I was equally dumbfounded and in awe of the simplicity of this statement, and the impact of a small selfless act in the story that unfolded about a neighbor in need.

How does Meghann see the needs, struggles and frailties of others and spring into action, I also wondered, rather than focus on her own list of things to accomplish?

At first glance, perhaps the easy answer might be that she is the executive director of Micah Ministries and it is her professional default to make those who are suffering her priority. But upon further thought, it struck me that perhaps she and her team live a life of true service without questioning the timing, situation or impact to their personal lives.