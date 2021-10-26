LETTER: Milde is a great candidate for supervisor

This November, residents of the Aquia District in Stafford are once again afforded the opportunity to choose Paul Milde to represent them on the Board of Supervisors. What sets Paul apart from other political candidates from both sides that I’ve encountered over my 21 years as a Stafford resident is that he actually cares about not only the local issues, but the local constituents as well.

I’ve seen dozens of local campaigns over the years, and they are typically all the same: two opposing candidates trash each other, dig up old dirt, and use local politics to argue national issues that have little impact on us. The two sides use the same, tired old positions on local government issues.

What sets Paul Milde apart is that once the campaign is over, he never stops working for Stafford. Even when he isn’t in office!

In 2010, I knocked on almost every door in Stafford alongside Paul, and what I saw amazed me. He knew every resident we encountered, and likewise they knew him. He remembered their names, their concerns and past interactions. I am convinced this is because Paul actually cares about them and cares about government at the local level.