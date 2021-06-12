LETTER: Milde misled readers on Brooke Rd. flooding

Milde misled readers on Brooke Road flooding

Paul Milde apparently told the FLS that he is focusing on “fixing the flooding problem on Brooke Road.” That’s convenient, considering most of the work has already been done to get this project prioritized. I know, because I joined the residents in this fight over a year ago.

I discovered the flooding and immediately set to work leveraging political and media relationships. My neighbors were in trouble, so I acted. I connected Del. Joshua Cole with FOX5’s Tisha Lewis, and they ran the story.

We were able to convince the Board of Supervisors that $300,000 for culverts would be a Band-Aid. A permanent solution that addressed the complexities of the problem was necessary. I pressed them to do the right thing.

Within a few months, the board prioritized the issue and began budgeting for a new road. But the fight was just getting started. The incumbent supervisor would not share the project plan.

Residents were angry and discouraged. I sat with them for over three hours listening to their pain and proposing solutions, including voicing support for a resident-led ad hoc committee that was ultimately rejected by the board. Paul Milde was nowhere to be seen.