LETTER: Military exemplifies the socialist welfare state

Military exemplifies the socialist welfare state

Neil Horning’s letter [“McAulliffe offers divisive rhetoric, recycled socialism,” June 15] is more hyperbole by a Republican Party patsy. Pity that FLS writers don’t offer a more intelligent, issue-oriented, and factually-based point of view than this letter.

Again we hear the Democrats labeled as socialists as a sinister foreboding of governmental control of an economic system that is anti-capitalistic and anti-free-enterprise. This inane labeling of the Democratic Party as socialist grossly insults our intelligence and better judgment.

The largest socialistic institution in our country is the U.S. military. The products and services of the military are funded by the taxpayer and owned and controlled by society as a whole through the government—the definition of socialism.

“We the People” provide the governance and funding to ensure that military personnel have living wages, housing, and health care, so that all their basic needs are met so they can live a healthy and productive life. The military exemplifies the workable, socialized “general welfare” state.