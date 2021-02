Mr. Andrew Johnston [“Anti-establishment cults are fueled by militant hatred,” Feb. 23], let me assure you that the military—whether it be active, retired or veterans—is neither a cult nor a socialist establishment.

Paid perks, pensions and revolving-door privileges, you say? Until you put on a uniform and fight for this country, you have no right to comment on what those of us who have served have earned the right to receive!