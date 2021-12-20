 Skip to main content
Letter: Military should oust service members who refuse vaccine
Those of us who spent years in the service to our country in the ’60s can doubtlessly think of hundreds of things we were ordered to do that we didn’t like or with which we disagreed. If any of us had refused an order, we could have expected a court-martial and time in the stockade.

Today’s military seems to be afraid or reluctant to enforce articles 90–92, disobeying officers and/or failure to obey orders.

Today, those who refuse vaccines may have legitimate religious objections (but never before expressed them over other vaccines the military administers). Alternatively, they may fear the vaccine or be trying to make a political statement.

None of these reasons have a place in the military. Religious objectors should file as “conscientious objectors” and get out of the service because their unvaccinated presence jeopardizes unit mission readiness and endangers their fellow servicemen and servicewomen. Cowardly fear for their lives because of a vaccine and/or mutinous political statements should be reasons to be discharged from the military.

Those who won’t obey orders because they are afraid of a vaccine would be too afraid to obey an order to take a hill or hold a position under fire. Those who want to make a political statement are not interested in having their comrade’s back; they’re encouraging Putin and our enemies to believe that the American military is weak and rife with dissent.

I hope the military leadership understands that the organization they are supposed to be leading can’t tolerate insubordination and vacuous dissent. They should begin getting rid of the anti-vaxxers the day after the deadline for vaccination expires.

Rick Moltzon

Spotsylvania

