Letter: Military should oust service members who refuse vaccine

Military should oust members who refuse vax

Those of us who spent years in the service to our country in the ’60s can doubtlessly think of hundreds of things we were ordered to do that we didn’t like or with which we disagreed. If any of us had refused an order, we could have expected a court-martial and time in the stockade.

Today’s military seems to be afraid or reluctant to enforce articles 90–92, disobeying officers and/or failure to obey orders.

Today, those who refuse vaccines may have legitimate religious objections (but never before expressed them over other vaccines the military administers). Alternatively, they may fear the vaccine or be trying to make a political statement.

None of these reasons have a place in the military. Religious objectors should file as “conscientious objectors” and get out of the service because their unvaccinated presence jeopardizes unit mission readiness and endangers their fellow servicemen and servicewomen. Cowardly fear for their lives because of a vaccine and/or mutinous political statements should be reasons to be discharged from the military.