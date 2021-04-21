 Skip to main content
LETTER: Mini Page has lots of information
The Mini Page in the FLS has a lot of information ready to put to use for today’s world, such as the 10 different ways to help restore our earth, including saving trees by unsubscribing to unnecessary catalogues, planting more shrubbery or trees to help birds and small animals, and of course, donating clothes, etc. to get recycled and help keep the trash out of the oceans and improve the quality of the air that we breathe.

All of the information mentioned in Sunday’s Mini Page is so useful for Earth Day and every day to help us keep “Protecting our Planet.”

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford

