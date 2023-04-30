As I watched the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors increase my real estate taxes for about the 30th time in the last 40 years, I thought back to the mantras of previous boards.

I was consistently told that if the county brought more and more commercial businesses to the county, the taxes they would generate would subsidize those paid by private homeowners, keeping our taxes lower. What a joke that was — on us, the actual homeowner taxpayers in the county who support the burden for all of it.

What has bringing more business to the county actually brought to homeowners? Traffic that is so bad it is no longer a pleasure to get from one place to the next. Trying to navigate Route 3 is a nightmare most of the time. Taxes on homeowners that increase constantly and are forcing the elderly to leave their homes because they can no longer pay the taxes they are assessed. The quality of life is declining each and every year. Our tax dollars are spent for things which are questionable in value, including for personnel hired by the School Board who are not qualified for the positions they occupy, but are among the highest paid in the region. The list negatively affecting our taxes is lengthy.

Inflation is often blamed for everything when it comes to raising taxes; however, it is not the only culprit. Effective spending on quality projects and personnel would cut back on taxes and limit the need for constant tax increases. Bringing more business to the county will not decrease taxes; it will only increase them. History proves it.

Michael Blake Goodin

Spotsylvania