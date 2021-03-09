LETTER: Missing ACC games thanks to Comcast

Missing ACC games thanks to Comcast

So all of us who have Comcast cable can’t see the ACC basketball tournament because this “service” doesn’t offer the ACC network. We could always see this highly entertaining tournament when Raycom broadcast the ACC games.

Any fan of Virginia and Virginia Tech should feel slighted by the fact that our cable service omits this service to loyal fans. Oh, well, the almighty dollar overrules providing customer service once again.

Thanks, Comcast, for putting your customers last!

Richard Hoffman

Locust Grove