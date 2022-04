We are not a

post-racial society

Your Wednesday, April 20 article on the discouraging situation at Montpelier, the James Madison homestead, rightly highlighted the need here in Virginia and throughout the nation for continuing awareness of racial issues.

We haven’t yet become a post-racial society, and Florida’s bizarre banning of math books that supposedly contain prohibited references to race certainly won’t get us there.

Paul Metzger

Spotsylvania