Letter: Monumental F-bomb

Please remove the F-bomb from the slave block now housed in our Fredericksburg Museum. This is a desecration of the sacred site.

It’s a profane distraction from the well-done display. The city should clean up its act. Why superimpose this filth? Two wrongs don’t make a right. Who is going to explain the profane word to the school children who visit this historic monument?

We appeal for the complete covering of at least the F-bomb until the profanity is removed.

Wayne and Gloria Whitley

Fredericksburg