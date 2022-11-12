Letter: More business should build EV charging stations

As technology is getting more advanced, more and more people are buying electric cars to save the environment. Though, the problem some of these people are having is they are buying hybrids instead of all electric vehicles because there aren’t enough charging stations in the area.

So my question is, how can we get more businesses to build charging stations? Another question we could ask is, how can we get more people to buy electric cars?

We can convince more businesses to build more EV charging stations by presenting them with the main issue at hand, which is what are some of the ways we can save the environment?

Then, we can present them with the pros and cons of using potentially harmful things like plastic and fracking.

Finally, once businesses are convinced and have collected the money to buy the charging stations, they can buy them and at that point more people might be convinced buy the cars.

The world is already polluted as it is and will continue to get worse if we don’t do something about it. When one person buys an EV, it cuts down on carbon emissions. When multiple groups buy them, imagine how much pollution could be cut out.

Rhylie Kosco

Spotsylvania

Fredericksburg Academy student