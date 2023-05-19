I lost my good friend Karen to cancer in 2012. Part of her legacy was a full body donation. I joined more than 2,000 people in the Minneapolis Convention Center to watch medical school students pay tribute to her and almost 300 others through dance, music and art. It was one of the most moving experiences of my life and led me to follow in Karen’s footsteps.

I did my research and chose to donate through the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. Why Minnesota and not Virginia? Because the Minnesota program takes bodies after organ donation, and Virginia does not. My driver’s license notes I am an organ donor, so if my eyes or organs or tissue can help someone here, they can send the rest of me up north to help future doctors. I don’t need my body at that point, so it feels good to know I may be helping others. I wish more people would consider this option.