Letter: More poor service from USPS

More poor service from USPS

I had to send some legal documents and chose USPS Priority Mail Express, guaranteed one-day delivery in state. This carried a money-back guarantee ($26.95). First, the envelope mailer was not even received at the distribution center until the day after it was to have been delivered, and not at the post office location on the ZIP code until midday.

I did make a mistake in ZIP code, but the address was correct. I called eight times to the number listed for that post office, hoping I could correct the ZIP code with the postmaster. No answer, ever, after “assuring me that my call was important and would be answered …”

Finally, after some seven days, I learned that the envelope would be returned to me (still haven’t seen it). In the interim, upon advice of the attorney, all documents were re-executed, notarized and resent, this time by USPS Priority Mail, two-day guaranteed delivery, in state.

Another $8.95 paid, but no guarantee. It was finally delivered after six days!

Armed with receipts and USPS’ own documentation, I went for a refund of the original one-day express money back guarantee. Their own tracking document clearly showing the more-than-one day distribution delay. I pointed out that an integral part of paying the $26.95 was for one-day delivery; they would not offer a refund because the “address was insufficient” and had not been yet delivered (back to me as a ‘return to sender’).

So, after a delay of about 10 days, the documents got where they needed to be at a cost of about $36, hours of my time, delay in money transfer, and the reminder of poor customer service from USPS.

David Stafford

