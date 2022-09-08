Letter: More reasons not to vote for Spanberger

More reasons not to vote for Spanberger

I agree wholeheartedly with Wayne Colton’s Aug. 26 letter to the editor, “Plenty of reasons not to vote for Spanberger.” Please allow me to add the following:

I, too, would like to know why she voted for the scaled down version of last year’s Build Back Better Act. When there was not enough support for that boondoggle spending act, Democrats changed the name of the bill to the Inflation Reduction Act. When the Congressional Budget Office issued a report that it would have little or no effect on inflation, before Biden signed it the Democrats one again changed the talking points and called it a climate act.

I would particularly like to know why a so-called climate act would double the size of the IRS by adding 87,000 agents. Incredibly, Spanberger’s defense to her vote for this is claiming the new agents are being hired to help speed up our refunds! But why do the ads for these new positions state in part that they must be willing to carry a firearm and to use deadly force? Must be the IRS is expecting major pushback from current IRS employees opposed to fast-tracking refunds.

Quite frankly, I have had enough of the lies and half-truths from Spanberger and the Democrats. I will be voting for Vega, her Republican opponent.

Let me add the following overview of the entire political scene as I see it. Republicans are all about what they can do for you. Democrats are about what they can do to you.

Gary Neighbors

Locust Grove