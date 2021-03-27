 Skip to main content
LETTER: More understanding, less cancel-culture
More understanding, less cancel culture

In response to the letter by Jeff Anderson of Sumerduck [“Biden calls me a racist because of my skin color,” Feb. 25], I am neither Republican nor Democrat. I am a member of the Virginia Patawomeck Indian tribe, and because my DNA shows different ethnicities, I consider myself a diversified blend.

I would like to applaud both The Free Lance–Star and Mr. Anderson for having the guts with to publish his letter, especially during our cancel-culture era., where apologies have replaced freedoms of speaking one’s opinions, and for the tolerance seekers

There’s not enough civility nowadays for any hope of truly understanding one another.

As Mr. Anderson so aptly said, “Stop berating people who think differently than you if you want us to unite.”

Rick Knight

Henrico

