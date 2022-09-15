 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mourning those lost in September

Mourning those lost in September

Here in Fredericksburg, September 2022 will be remembered for a number of things. Two come to mind: the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the UK, and the death of The Free Lance–Star comic page. Queen Elizabeth died Sept. 8. The comic page died Sept. 13. I never thought of the 13th as being an unlucky number, but maybe it is.

On Sept. 13, 10 top-of-the-line comic strips disappeared from The Free Lance–Star with no prior warning or explanation. My wife and I looked forward to reading the comic page pretty much every day. The Free Lance–Star comic page was superior to that of the Washington Post. What it lacked in quantity, it more than made up for in quality. I know that newspapers are facing bleak times and have had to cut expenses, but this was an unhappy surprise.

Oh well—farewell to Brevity, The Flying McCoys, The Other Coast, Rhymes with Orange, Zits, Shoe, Beatle Bailey, Over the Hedge, Fort Knox, and Dilbert. You will be missed.

Ronald Wasem

Fredericksburg

